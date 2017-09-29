Man rips out woman's eyeballs during horrific domestic violence attack

A Tennessee man is under arrest after he allegedly ripped out both of a woman's eyeballs during a horrific attack on Wednesday night.

According to a police affidavit, officers responded to a Chattanooga home around 6:40 p.m. where they found the victim lying face down on the ground with both of her eyeballs next to her.

Michael Roberson, the father of the 33-year-old victim's child, was arrested at the scene.

Photo: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office

The alleged assailant told police that the argument began over the son he shares with the victim, but that he blacked out during the attack and couldn't remember any more details.

A 16-year-old neighbor of the victim told WTVC that he tried to intervene in the attack and had to stay home from school the next day trying to recover from what he saw.

The teen told the station that he witnessed Roberson sitting on top of the woman, using only his hands to rip out her eyes.

According to WTVC reporter Hannah Lawrence, the pair's young child also witnessed the grisly crime.





The victim, who was blinded in the attack, also suffered a laceration to her right arm, a stab wound to her stomach and a stab wound to her breast, according to the Times Free Press.

Roberson, 45, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault.