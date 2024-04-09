Man riding a scooter killed in collision with vehicle in Peoria, police say

A man was killed Monday afternoon after a collision between a scooter he was driving and another vehicle in South Peoria.

The Peoria Police Department said that at 2:21 p.m., they were called to the intersection of Arago and Grinnell streets after a crash between a motorized scooter and a vehicle. When officers arrived, they found a man down in the street who was quickly transported to a local hospital.

The man died shortly thereafter. An investigation began through PPD's Crime Scene and Traffic units, which found that the man had been driving westbound on Grinnell Street when he ran a stop sign and collided with a vehicle driving north on Arago Street.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman, was not injured, but was cited for driving under the influence, suspended registration and illegal transportation of alcohol. She received a notice to appear in Peoria County Circuit Court.

PPD is continuing their investigation into the incident.

