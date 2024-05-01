Man riding an electric bicycle runs into SUV in Colonial Heights: Police

COLONIAL HEIGHTS – A bicyclist was seriously injured late Tuesday night when he reportedly ran into a turning vehicle in a north Colonial Heights neighborhood, police said.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 200 block of East Ellerslie Avenue, police Sgt. Desiree McCurry said. The driver of a sports-utility vehicle was eastbound on Ellerslie Avenue and attempted a turn into a private driveway when the SUV was hit by a 32-year-old man riding an electric bicycle in the opposite direction.

McCurry said the unidentified cyclist was wearing dark clothing, and he did not have any lights or reflective equipment operating on the bicycle.

He was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond with serious injuries.

“Investigators will consult with the commonwealth’s attorney to determine if charges are warranted,” McCurry said in an email.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact Colonial Heights Police at (804) 520-9300 and choose option No. 7. If you want to remain anonymous, contact Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or use the P3Tips mobile app.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Bicyclist seriously hurt in crash with SUV