Man riding bike attached to carriage died in Sacramento County collision. CHP seeks witnesses

The California Highway Patrol office in North Sacramento is looking for witnesses who may have information about a fatal collision involving a bicyclist more than two months ago in North Highlands.

Officers were called about 9:50 p.m. Dec. 27 to Roseville Road and Winona Way for an injured man laying in the roadway, the CHP stated online. The bicyclist, Wally Aginaga, 62, was involved in a solo bicycle collision while riding a Schwinn bicycle with a small carriage attached, the CHP said.

Aginaga was taken to Mercy San Juan Medical Center after Sacramento firefighters rendered medical aid. He later died at the hospital, the CHP said.

Officer Justin Fetterly, a spokesman with the CHP’s North Sacramento area office, said investigators are looking for witnesses to determine what happened. Fetterly said investigators aren’t sure if the collision involved criminal activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP’s North Sacramento area office at 916-348-2300.