Man riding bicycle on local highway killed in crash: OSP

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a car hit a bicycle that killed a person on I-77 in Tuscarawas County Friday around 10 p.m.

Troopers said the incident happened in Lawrence Township and that the person killed on the bike was a 44-year-old man from Xenia.

The driver of the car was not hurt, and the crash remains under investigation, troopers said,

