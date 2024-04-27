Man responsible for West Dundee cop’s ‘life-altering’ injury gets 8-year prison term

A Sycamore man whose 2022 attack on a West Dundee police officer resulted in a “life-altering” injury has been sentenced to eight years in state prison.

Tylor Z. Hyde, 28, was convicted of a half dozen charges in connection with the incident following a March bench trial heard by Kane County Judge Julia Yetter, who handed down the sentence this past week.

Prosecutors said West Dundee police responded to a domestic disturbance complaint Feb. 3, 2022, at an extended-stay hotel and when they attempted to arrest Hyde, he became aggressive and indicated he had weapon.

During the struggle, Hyde swung at and later shoved an officer as police were trying to handcuff him, a Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office news release said. The push caused a serious injury that “caused the officer to suffer great bodily harm,” the release said.

Tylor was convicted on three counts of aggravated battery and one count each of aggravated assault of peace officer, resisting or obstructing a peace officer causing injury and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

He will receive credit for the 51 days he served in the Kane County jail.

“The officers did everything they were trained to do, and the defendant made a series of choices that led to a life-altering injury for an officer simply doing his job,” Assistant State’s Attorney Katy Flannagan said in the release. “This sentence sends a strong message that violence towards police officers in Kane County will not be tolerated.”