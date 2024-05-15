Man rescued from water by Good Samaritans in Noank has died

May 14—GROTON — Town police have said a man, who was rescued earlier this month by Good Samaritans in the water in Noank, has died.

Police identified the man as Douglas Crawford, 66, of Westerly, R.I.

According to his obituary, Crawford, who served on the boards of the Watch Hill Yacht Club and Watch Hill Lighthouse Keepers Association, had retired from a career in tugboat service and was going to teach at the Paul Hall Center for Maritime Training and Education in Maryland.

His obituary notes that he "loved teaching young people and new boaters about the ocean" and being on the water with his family, and was involved in efforts to prevent the Watch Hill Lighthouse from erosion.

Police Chief L.J. Fusaro said officers responded on May 4 at 4:11 p.m. for a report of a man in the water off Marsh Road near Spicer's Marina. When they arrived, they saw several bystanders assisting Crawford on a small dock.

Fusaro said Crawford had been moving belongings from his boat to his vehicle. A man heard a splash and went over to assist Crawford and was able to get his head above the water.

Fusaro said the Good Samaritan began yelling for help while holding onto Crawford. A group of people dialed 911, and a retired nurse began administering CPR.

Arriving officers took over the life-saving efforts, and Crawford was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, where he died.

In addition to the police, the Noank Fire Department and Mystic River Ambulance responded.

Crawford's cause of death is pending further study by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner but is not suspicious, police said.

