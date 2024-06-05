Man rescued from high water at bottom of 60-foot embankment at White Rock Creek in Dallas

Dallas firefighters rescued a man who was trapped in high water at the bottom of an approximately 60-foot embankment on White Rock Creek early Wednesday morning.

A witness called 911 after hearing the man yelling for help in the 9300 block of Whistle Stop Place, which is along the Jackson Branch of White Rock Creek in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas, according to a Dallas-Fire Rescue news release. A flood warning was in effect in the area after heavy rain.

Firefighters responded shortly after 5:30 a.m.

First-responders with harnesses climbed over a bridge, placed the man on a backboard and pulled him to safety, video from Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV shows.

The man sustained injuries to his lower body but the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, the fire department said. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

