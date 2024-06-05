Man reportedly robbed in home invasion, guns stolen and other reports

Jun. 5—Police received a report at 3:27 p.m. Tuesday of an individual who was robbed by two males wearing masks at 2403 Esquire Ave.

Guns and ammunition were reported stolen, and the individual was reportedly tied up and put in a closet.

1 cited for DWI

Police cited Dylan Michael Espinosa, 28, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 5:41 a.m. Tuesday near Euclid Avenue and West William Street.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday at 404 Fountain St.

Man arrested for fleeing, other charges

Police arrested Eh Wah Htoo, 19, on charges of fleeing on foot, obstructing, giving a false name, driving after revocation and felony drugs at 2:11 p.m. Tuesday near Frank Hall Drive and East Seventh Street.

Bullet hole found in window

A bullet hole was reported at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in a window at 111 E. Clark St. It is believed to have occurred sometime between 4:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Wires damaged

Wires were reported cut off of an air conditioner at 3:41 p.m. Tuesday at 2200 Myers Road.

Cat reported stolen

Police received a report at 6:16 p.m. Tuesday of a cat that was stolen at 621 E. 11th St.

Bicycle stolen

A bicycle was reported stolen at 6:41 p.m. Tuesday at 315 W. College St.