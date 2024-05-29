A man remained in custody Wednesday after a nearly two-and-a-half standoff with a Lubbock SWAT Team stemming from a reported assault the day before at a central Lubbock motel.

According to Lubbock police, officers responded at 12:08 p.m. to a report of a burglary in progress at a motel in the 900 block of 66th Street.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears that Joe Perez, 33, attempted to assault a motel employee with a piece of glass and then barricaded himself in a motel room.

According to LPD, a Lubbock SWAT Negotiator callout was initiated at 12:51 p.m. After a chemical agent was deployed, Perez came out and was safely taken into custody at 2:34 p.m.

He was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center, where he was charged with aggravated assault. According to police, no injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Man remains jailed following SWAT callout at Lubbock motel