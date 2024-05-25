Man with ‘reduced cognitive abilities’ missing from SLC, police say

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for help finding a 24-year-old man with “reduced cognitive abilities.”

Philip Martin, 24, may be traveling to West Valley, Magna, or Midvale, police said.

Courtesy Salt Lake City Police Department

Anyone who sees him is encouraged to call 911.

There is no further information available at this time.

