Man receives haunting texts from wife wounded in Las Vegas shooting





A Canadian man said he was horrified when he learned his wife was among the more than 500 people wounded after a gunman sprayed a Las Vegas strip with bullets late Sunday.

Joseph Lambourne's wife, Jan Lambourne, was one of the 22,000 concertgoers who gathered that evening to attend the Route 91 Harvest country music festival when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd in what has been identified as the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Lambourne told CTV News he was at work when received a call from his sister-in-law with news of the mass shooting. "Her sister called me at probably, I think it was midnight, and told me,” he said.

Shortly after, Lambourne recalled receiving a series of ominous texts from his wife.

"She said ‘I've been shot' and then she said ‘I love you so much,’” Lambourne reportedly said fighting back tears. “It scared the hell out of me."

Lambourne said his wife traveled south for the concert with a friend over the weekend. They both got separated at the concert and his wife was later taken to the hospital by an Army medic in critical condition. She was later upgraded to stable.

Lambourne, who said he immediately left work for his passport after receiving the traumatic news, has since booked a flight for himself and his family to see his wife Tuesday.