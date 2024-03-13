Man rapes 17-year-old he kept hostage for days, then she escapes, California cops say

A 17-year-old girl escaped a man’s locked car at his work after he is accused of holding her hostage at his California home for nearly a week, deputies say.

Zackary Dourousseau, 26, was arrested and is facing a number of charges, including kidnapping, false imprisonment and statutory rape, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a March 12 news release.

Dourousseau is accused of picking up the girl the evening of March 1 and driving her to his Sugarloaf home, deputies said.

He asked the teen to perform sexual acts, but she refused, according to deputies.

Afterward, Dourousseau refused to let her leave, keeping her at his home for six days, deputies said.

While she was there, deputies said she was not given much food or water, adding that Dourousseau forced her to consume “large amounts of alcohol.”

“In exchange for her freedom,” Dourousseau raped her, deputies said.

Six days after he is accused of picking up the teen, deputies said Dourousseau drove her with him to his workplace in Big Bear Lake.

“She was held inside of his locked vehicle,” deputies said.

There, she escaped and ran to a nearby business, where employees called 911, according to deputies.

Deputies said they later found Dourousseau at his home, where he was arrested.

He is expected to appear in court March 18, deputies said.

Sugarloaf is about a 3 mile-drive south from Big Bear City and about a 105-mile drive northeast from Los Angeles.

Teen changes voicemail to get help and is found in hotel room with man, Utah cops say

Woman kidnapped by her ex and taken to Idaho is rescued after 911 text, feds say

Accused kidnapper chases screaming girl as she walks to school, Arizona video shows