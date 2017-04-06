Man Ransacks Store After His Credit Card Was Declined For 75 Cent Bag of M&Ms: Cops

A California 7-Eleven customer flew into a rage after his credit card was declined while making a 75-cent purchase, cops say.

Santa Ana police released surveillance video of the February incident in which they say the suspect ransacked the convenience store after attempting to buy a pack of M&Ms.

"In a fit of anger, the suspect struck the cashier in the head, pushed one cash register and printer to the floor, threw bananas at the other cashier, and pushed the other register off the counter," police said in a statement.

All told, the suspect allegedly caused $700 worth of damage to the store.

"Based on his actions over a 75-cent bag of M&M's, I’m not sure what his reaction would be to something that’s really serious," Cpl. Anthony Bertagna told KTLA.

Nearly two months on with no arrest in the odd case, Santa Ana police released the video in hopes of bringing the suspect to justice with the public's help.

Cops described him as white and between 30 and 35 years old with a medium to heavy build and short black hair. In the video, he is wearing black prescription glasses, a green fleece sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the suspect to call (714) 245-8647.

