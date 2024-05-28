Man who ran before trial pleads guilty to child sex abuse

Ronald Burns

A Cherryville man accused of molesting children has pleaded guilty.

Ronald Lee Burns was sentenced to 10 to 17 years in prison for attempted statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult and multiple counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Once released, he will serve three years of probation and be added to the Sex Offender Registry for the rest of his life including satellite-based monitoring.

Burns, now 68, was first arrested in Cleveland County in October of 2016.

Burns posted bail after his arrest and then, when he failed to appear in court on his scheduled date in July of 2017, an order for his arrest was issued. He fled the state and, according to Teddy Bail Bonds at the time, was thought to be in New York.

For years, Burns was on the Cleveland County Most Wanted list, and U.S. Marshalls were hunting Burns. In December of 2022, he was discovered in Washington State after he being accused of a new child sex offense.

He reportedly was living under a new name, but his real identity was discovered after he was fingerprinted.

Burns was first taken into custody under the name Paul Davis after a Mason County child accused him of a sex offense, according to a press release from the Mason County Sheriff's Office.

He had a valid Washington driver's license, but inconsistencies led investigators to believe something didn't add up. Despite Burns continuing to say he was Davis, it was eventually determined he was using the identity of an infant who died in Pittsburgh, Pa., in 1957, according to the press release.

"We didn't even know if he was alive," Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Lari said in a court hearing earlier this year.

Burns had his cases in Washington resolved, then experienced medical issues before he was finally transported back to Cleveland County in November 2023, according to a previous court hearing.

Burns was a former Cleveland County Schools employee, although the charges against him do not involve contact with children at school, according to investigators.

Lari said during a previous hearing that Burns’ said they had no contact with him while he was on the lam.

“A special thanks to the brave victims who came to court and were willing to testify. And finally, thanks to ADA Beth Lari for her professional handling of this case,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a social media post.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Man who ran before trial pleads guilty to child sex abuse