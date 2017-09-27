Man Who Put KKK Behind Bars Will Now Try To Stop Roy Moore From Reaching Senate

Roy Moore is about as odious a candidate as Democrats can imagine. As chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, he refused to comply with the U.S. Supreme Court decision declaring marriage equality the law of the land. He said Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) shouldn’t be allowed to serve in Congress because he is Muslim. And just the other day, he referred to Native Americans and Asian Americans as “reds and yellows.”

But there’s a significant share of the Alabama electorate that likes him. On Tuesday, he won the Republican Party’s nomination for a special election in December to fill the Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions, who left to become attorney general.

The Republican establishment ― including President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) ― threw its support behind Sen. Luther Strange (R-Ala.), who had been appointed to fill Sessions’ seat temporarily. GOP senators are now left to imagine having Moore as their colleague and to wonder whether other conservative fringe figures will be more emboldened to challenge them in next year’s primary contests.

Democrats, meanwhile, have started to pay more attention to Doug Jones, their party’s nominee in the race. They’re wondering whether they might have a shot at the Senate seat. The Jones campaign said its fundraising has surged since Moore won Tuesday night.

“Last week, we had a record week of fundraising, and this week already ... we’ve already easily surpassed that ― almost doubled it,” Jones spokesman Sebastian Kitchen said.

Jones, in many ways, is about as good a candidate as Democrats could get in Alabama right now.

Former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones prosecuted Ku Klux Klan members for the 1963 bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama. More

As a U.S. attorney in 2002, Jones was the lead prosecutor in the case against two of the men responsible for bombing the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, on Sept. 15, 1963. The heinous act killed four African-American girls during church services. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. called it “one of the most vicious and tragic crimes ever perpetrated against humanity.”

Civil rights are a central part of Jones’ campaign. He recently wrote an op-ed for HuffPost about history repeating itself with the racist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“You can put it in different terms, but everyone wants to be treated fairly,” he told HuffPost on Wednesday. “We certainly don’t see that equality or fairness on the other side. It is going to be a big part of my campaign. I made a promise to myself and my wife and all of those people who supported me in the primary ― we’re not going to move away from that. It’s very important to me.”

Jones said it’s also important to give people a reason to vote for him, not just against Moore. He’s going to stress what he called “kitchen table issues” like education, jobs and health care. On the last issue, he opposes repealing the Affordable Care Act but isn’t quite ready yet to embrace Sen. Bernie Sanders’ “Medicare for All” push.

“I’m just not there yet,” Jones said, adding, “I tend to favor a public option to stabilize the market some.”

So far, Jones has received little backing from national Democrats, but there’s debate about whether he should and will receive a significant investment. Former Vice President Joe Biden will be campaigning for him next month, and civil rights hero Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) has endorsed him. On Wednesday afternoon, the End Citizens United PAC announced it was endorsing him too.