Man punches 9-year-old girl in the face at Grand Central Terminal: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police are looking for a man who punched a 9-year-old girl at Grand Central Terminal on Saturday morning, according to police.



The young victim was standing near her mother near the dining concourse when the assailant approached and punched the child in the face in an unprovoked attack. The 9-year-old girl suffered dizziness and pain and was transported to NYU Langone Tisch Hospital for treatment, authorities said.

According to officials, the suspect is known to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Department.



Police are now searching for Jean Carlos Zarzuela a 30-year-old male. Zarzuela is 5 feet 7 inches and weighs about 150 lbs. He was last seen fleeing Grand Central Terminal to parts unknown, police said.



