Man pulls over to check truck, person pulls gun and steals truck: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was carjacked after he pulled over to check and adjust something in the back of his truck, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

The release said officers were called to the area of Mobile Street and Oakleigh Drive last Friday, May 3, around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a carjacking.

When the officers arrived they found that a man had pulled over and while on the side of the road, a person came up to the man armed with a gun.

That person then drove off in the man’s truck headed south on Mobile Street.

Police officials said this is an ongoing investigation.

