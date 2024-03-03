Man pulls gun on officer during retail theft operation in Sacramento Target

(FOX40.COM) — A man pulled a loaded gun on an officer during the process of being arrested for retail theft at Target, according to the West Sacramento Police Department.

Earlier this week, officials said that Target Assets Protection contacted the West Sacramento Police Department (WSPD) about a shoplifter and an accomplice who was in the store “concealing merchandise” in a bag.

Upon arrival, officers said that one person suspected of retail theft exited the store and attempted to hide in the grass on the Clarksburg Trail. He was arrested and taken into custody.

A separate WSPD officer entered the Target store to contact the accomplice who was reportedly seated in the Asset Protection office. When the officer attempted to handcuff the accomplice, he allegedly began to fight the officer. During the altercation, police said the suspect removed a loaded Glock handgun from his backpack which was later confirmed to be stolen.

The suspect dropped the gun during the fight, and a Target Assets Protection team member kicked the gun out of the way, according to police. The officer eventually handcuffed the suspect.

