Man pulled out from water safely as multiple St. Johns County agencies stop runaway boat

On Tuesday morning several St. Johns County agencies responded to a runaway boat doing donuts at the Vilano Inlet.

The St. Johns County Fire Rescue described the scene as an “unoccupied vessel that was underway and uncontrolled.”

While fishing in the inlet, the boater was thrown overboard. A passing boater helped the person out of the water and no injuries were reported.

Agencies worked together to gain control of the runaway vessel. It was then towed back to the Vilano Dock and returned to its owner. A video posted by St. Johns County Marine Rescue showed the ordeal.

St. Johns County Marine Rescue has these safety tips and basic rules for boaters:

Wear your engine kill switch lanyard.

Wear a lifejacket when operating alone.

Inform someone of your launch ramp and float plan.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has a list of companies and contact informaiton that offer boating safety courses. Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, must have a Boating Safety Education Identification Card to legally operate a boat in Florida. Click here to find out more.

