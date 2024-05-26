Man Pulled From Water Near Ruskin Dock

Ruskin - A man was pulled from the water after a possible shooting in Ruskin. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation on the 500 block of Bahia Beach Boulevard.

At around 6:30pm on Saturday, the sheriff's office received a call about a possible shooting near a dock in Ruskin. Detectives called out the Marine Unit, who recovered the body of male victim from the water a short time later.

At this time, detectives are working with the Medical Examiner's Office to identify the victim and cause of death.

HCSO says this is an isolated incident and no threat to the public.