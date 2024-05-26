Man pulled from water near Ruskin dock, HCSO investigating

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was pulled from the water near a dock in Ruskin on Saturday evening, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6:37 p.m., deputies responded to the 500 block of Bahia Beach Boulevard after receiving reports about a possible shooting.

5 shot, including 3 minors, at a gathering in Florida, police say

The Marine Unit later recovered a man’s body from the water.

The Medical Examiner’s Officer is working to determine the cause of death and to identify the victim.

Deputies believe this to be an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.