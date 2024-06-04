Man who pulled out gun during confrontation with officers shot and killed, Anchorage police say

Jun. 4—A man who pulled a gun from his clothing during a confrontation with police late Monday outside the Anchorage Senior Activity Center was fired at by three officers and killed, the police department said.

Officers responded about 9:30 p.m. to a report of gunfire near 19th Avenue and Karluk Street in the Fairview neighborhood, police said in a statement issued Tuesday morning. A passerby identified two men in the senior center parking lot as being involved in the shooting, police said.

One of the men complied with the officers' instructions and was found in possession of a handgun and detained. The second man did not comply, police said. Officers deployed a police dog at the second man.

"While the K9 had hold of Male #2, Male #2 produced a handgun and ignored multiple commands to drop it," police said in the statement. "Three officers discharged their weapons, striking Male #2 in the upper body. He was declared deceased at the scene. Neither the K9 nor any officers were injured."

Police provided no further details surrounding the incident. An investigation at the scene was ongoing as of 1 a.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.