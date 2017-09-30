Man Proves His Innocence With Baseball Game Footage in New Netflix Documentary

A man arrested for the murder of a 16-year-old girl proved his innocence through raw footage captured during the filming of HBO series “Curb Your Enthusiasm” that show him at an LA Dodgers game and not at the scene of a shooting.

