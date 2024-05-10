Man pretends to be Uber driver in Clovis and sexually assaults woman, wanted, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is wanted after allegedly picking up a woman from Old Town Clovis and sexually assaulting her in an unknown location in Fresno, the Clovis Police Department said.

Officers say 27-year-old Bikramjit Singh of Fresno is suspected of presenting himself as an Uber driver on the night of April 21 in the Old Town Clovis area, where he picked up a woman and took her to an unknown location in Fresno where she was sexually assaulted.

Detectives say the man is described as an Indian male, 5’9″, 140 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. His last known location was in Fresno.

According to police, it has been confirmed with Uber that there was no vehicle registered with their company matching the description of the white SUV that Singh was driving. In addition, police say the victim did not call for an Uber.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Clovis Police Department.

Officers also recommend residents use the driver’s information in the app when using any ride-share service to confirm the vehicle and the driver are picking them up.

