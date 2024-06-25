Man pretending to help elderly woman pushes her to the ground before stealing her car, police say

A brazen carjacking was caught on video in Washington County.

Police say a man pretended to help an elderly woman with her walker, then pushed her down and stole her car.

“I’m thankful that he didn’t take the car with her in it,” her son told Channel 11.

Tonight on Channel 11, reporter Gabriella DeLuca speaks with the victim’s son who explains how he helped find the car and why the situation could have ended so much worse.

