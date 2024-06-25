Man posing as nurse accused of stealing from Indiana retirement home residents

Police say a Bloomington retirement home resident was among the victims of a Texas man charged with entering assisted living facilities in eight states disguised as a female nurse, stealing credit cards and making purchases totaling thousands of dollars.

The suspect, 43-year-old Markinious Katrell Hartfield, was apprehended this month after a traffic stop in Houston, Texas. He has been jailed at Brazoria County Detention Center since his June 11 arrest on a burglary warrant from Quincy, Illinois.

Police there used license plate-reading cameras to track down Hartfield, who was driving a rented 2023 Toyota Camry. He is accused of entering apartments at an Adams County, IIlinois, retirement community disguised as a nurse and stealing credit and debit cards he then used at Quincy-area stores.

According to jail records, Hartfield is wanted on warrants in seven other states — Indiana, Georgia, Massachusetts, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Iowa — for the same kind of crimes.

And a look back shows Hartfield faced similar charges in Louisiana in 2006 and again in Colorado in 2009, where he and another man were accused of 20 credit card thefts over five months that resulted in more than $50,000 in losses to retirement home victims.

The Indiana case is from Bloomington’s Redbud Hills Retirement Community on East Moores Pike, where police received three reports of stolen credit cards on March 4 of this year.

A woman in her 60s who’s pursuing criminal charges reported she left her unlocked Redbud Hills apartment for a short while and returned to find someone had stolen one of her credit cards. Police determined the card was used that day to make three purchase totaling $663.94 at a Walmart 145 miles away in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Hartfield faces three felony burglary charges and three misdemeanor theft charges in Monroe County. There's a $100,000 bond attached to the case.

Redbud Hills is among dozens of independent and assisted living communities in 38 states owned by Holiday by Atria. A police detective’s affidavit in the case says Hartfield targeted Holiday by Atria facilities because they don’t have security cameras that could be used to identify him. He often would show up when lunch was being served and residents were in a dining area.

This past January, police in Georgia identified Hartfield as the person who had pretended to be a nurse at a Holiday by Atria retirement home in the town of Acworth who stole credit cards from the rooms of several residents. Security cameras at a nearby Walmart showed a person matching Hartfield’s description using the cards to make purchases.

It’s not known when Hartfield will be extradited to Bloomington to face the Monroe County allegations, since criminal charges and arrest warrants against him are pending in several states.

