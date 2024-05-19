Man who posed as Uber driver in custody: Clovis police

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man wanted for posing as an Uber driver and allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman is in police custody, the Clovis Police Department says.

On May 9th, the department put out word to the public that they were looking for 27-year-old Bikramjit Singh, of Fresno. It now says that Singh turned himself in Friday night, with his attorney present.

He was booked into the Fresno County jail with a bail amount of over $200,000 on suspicion of felony kidnap for ransom, felony rape of a drugged victim, felony kidnapping, and misdemeanor false imprisonment.

Police say on the night of April 21st, Singh picked up a woman who believed him to be an Uber driver in Old Town Clovis. They also say after she got into the vehicle with him, he allegedly took her to a location somewhere in Fresno and sexually assaulted her.

In the course of the investigation, officers say they were able to confirm with Uber that there was no vehicle registered with the company that evening fitting the description of the white SUV Singh drove. Detectives also say the woman didn’t call for an Uber.

Officers recommend customers use the driver’s information in the app when using any ride-share service to confirm the vehicle and the driver that are picking them up.

