Man posed as an exterminator before breaking, entering into NC home

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — Deputies in Asheville need the public’s help in identifying a man who broke into a home.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, the man was pictured breaking and entering into an East Asheville home.

Do you recognize this man? If so, call the Buncombe County Sheriff's office.

Before he broke into the home, he told the residents of the home that he was a pest exterminator.

Officials said the man has been spotted in the Chunns Cove, Kenilworth and Tunnel Road area.

The date and time that the break-in occurred has not been shared by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Welch at (828) 250-4462.

