Man who posed as DoorDash driver charged in connection with at least 7 break-ins in Maynard

A Lynn man who allegedly claimed he was working as a food delivery driver when confronted by a resident is charged in connection with over half a dozen break-ins in Maynard.

Joseph Encarnacion, 39, is accused of breaking into at least seven residences Wednesday night into Thursday morning, allegedly lifting guns and credit cards from several homes.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Maynard police say they received a call from a resident who returned home to find a stranger in their apartment. The unknown man told the confused resident that he was an app-based food delivery driver and quickly scrambled out of the home, Maynard police say.

As the night progressed into the early hours of Thursday morning, police say seven other residents reached out reporting break-ins and thefts. One resident told police they had three firearms stolen.

Officers were able to use video surveillance to determine a physical description of the suspect and what vehicle he was using.

Police say Encarnacion stole several credit cards during the string of break-ins, allegedly using one at an Acton gas station.

When a police officer visited the gas station to get more footage, they noticed a car with matching license plates from the previously obtained video. The officer pulled over the vehicle and Encarnacion was placed under arrest.

When police searched Encarnacion’s girlfriend’s Lowell apartment they found most of the stolen items from the break-ins, including the three stolen firearms.

A fourth firearm and over $6,000 in cash were also recovered. Some of the found items were not able to be connected to the Maynard break-ins.

Encarnacion is facing charges of breaking and entering during the daytime with intent to commit a felony (three counts), larceny of a firearm (three counts, unlawful possession of a firearm (three counts), breaking into a depository, receiving stolen property under $1,200 (nine counts), larceny of a credit card (two counts), improper use of a credit card Under $1,200, identity fraud, larceny from a building (two counts) and possession of ammunition without an FID card (three counts).

Police say an investigation remains ongoing and more charges may be brought eventually.

“Our Maynard Police Department officers and detectives did an excellent job and worked diligently to bring a quick arrest of the suspect and recovery of stolen firearms and other property,” Maynard Police Chief Michael Noble said. “From top to bottom, our officers understood not only the danger of multiple stolen firearms likely to end up sold on the streets, but we also had a profound duty to respond to the intrusions on the homes of several of our residents. The message should be clear: Our residents will not be victimized, and we will employ all of our considerable resources to pursue suspects in these matters.”

Encarnacion is expected to be arraigned in Concord District Court Friday.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW