Man who police say shot cousin in the head in Fort Worth in December arrested on murder

A man who police said shot his cousin to death in east Fort Worth in December was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder.

Joel Miles, 20, was taken into custody in the 1700 block of Coleman Avenue.

Miles on Dec. 30 shot Jordan Miles, also 20, in the head in the 2900 block of San Rose Drive, Fort Worth police said.

Police have said Joel Miles fired upon a group of people, then left, possibly in a vehicle.

Police said they recovered 26 ejected cartridge casings, two handguns and a rifle at the scene.

A police spokesperson did not respond on Friday to a request for the arrest warrant affidavit in the case.

Jordan Miles died in the street where he was shot.