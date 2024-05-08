Officer who shot man who pointed rifle at police was involved in shooting just over a year ago

A man remains in the hospital after being shot by a Huber Heights police officer over the weekend.

Huber Heights Police Chief Mark Lightner spoke Wednesday afternoon about the shooting, which happened in the early overnight hours on Sunday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a male suspect was shot by a Huber Heights police officer after police video showed he pointed an “AR15-style rifle” at officers.

This happened shortly after police were dispatched on a report of a road rage incident between two people who are believed to have known each other.

A male victim told police he was trying to get away from the suspect who allegedly shot out his window and rammed into his car. They ended up at the Shell Gas Station at the 8000 block of State Route 235.

“He’s hit me three [expletive] times now. You better get someone out here,” the man said in a 911 call.

As officers arrived at the scene, they tried to stop the suspect’s vehicle while attempting to leave the gas station parking lot.

Cruiser camera video showed the suspect, who has not been identified by police, in a black Pontiac speed away from officers onto State Route 235 and then onto New Carlisle Pike.

Officers tried a PIT maneuver on the suspect’s vehicle but were unsuccessful. They continued north on New Carlisle Pike and officers saw at least one object thrown from the suspect’s vehicle. Lightner said the object was later discovered to be methamphetamine.

The suspect then pulled into a yard next to a home on Taylorsville Road.

“The suspect exited the driver’s seat and was immediately ordered to the ground by officers,” Lightner said. “In the officer’s cruiser video, you can clearly see the suspect face the officers and raise a black AR15-style rifle, pointing directly at the officers. The officer closest to the suspect opened fire and struck the suspect.”

After being shot, the suspect ran and collapsed on the front porch of the home. He was taken to an area hospital, where he remains. Lightner said he’s expected to be OK.

As reported in News Center 7 at 5:30, Lightner identified the officer involved in the shooting as Officer Shawn Waler, a 19-year veteran of the force. He’s been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigations by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Huber Heights Police.

Waler was involved in a separate police shooting on Miller Lane in April 2023. A grand jury voted to not indict him on charges connected to that shooting in September.