Man pleads not guilty to terrorizing, felonious restraint, other crimes in Grand Forks County

Jun. 3—GRAND FORKS — A man waived his Monday, June 3, preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to multiple violent crimes in a Grand Forks County case.

Kyle John Spicer, 35, is charged with four Class C felonies: unlawful possession of a firearm, terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, felonious restraint and interference with a telephone during an emergency call.

The crimes each have maximum five-year sentences.

Spicer is also charged with Class A misdemeanor domestic violence-bodily injury, second or subsequent offense.

At 7:28 a.m. on April 25, law enforcement responded to a 911 call reporting Spicer as armed and suicidal, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case. The caller reported feeling scared for her safety, and said there were four children in the home.

Law enforcement knew Spicer had previous weapons offenses, and is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms until March 2029, the statement said.

Three Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived on scene at the residence, located outside of Thompson,

according to a sheriff's office press release issued later that day.

The deputies were approximately 75 feet away when a single gunshot was fired from the direction of the house, the statement said. The perimeter was secured and additional resources were requested.

When a SWAT armored vehicle arrived, Spicer and an adult woman exited the home.

The woman said she and Spicer were arguing that morning because he'd been going through withdrawals; he began yelling and saying he was going to kill her and himself.

Spicer allegedly pointed a Remington model 710 .300-caliber rifle at her, then stuck it into his mouth. The woman said she was scared for her safety and thought she was going to die.

She located a pistol inside the residence with hopes of protecting herself, but Spicer allegedly said she couldn't do anything because he had the gun's ammunition and magazine.

Spicer said he would kill them both if law enforcement showed up, according to the statement.

When the woman attempted to leave, Spicer allegedly picked her up and threw her. He tossed her around, slapped her face and grabbed her by the throat, the statement said.

The woman had visible physical injuries including small nicks, abrasions, a surface cut on her face, blood on her lip, a scratch on her neck, bruising on her back and a scrape near her lower spine.

When the woman was able to run outside, she yelled for the children to call 911. Spicer allegedly instructed her and the children not to call 911. When she returned inside, he allegedly took her phone away.

Once booked, Spicer was given a $25,000 cash or surety bond, which he posted less than a week after his arrest.

Spicer's final dispositional conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 29.