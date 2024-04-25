Man pleads not guilty to sexual assault of child in Linda Vista

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — The man who was arrested for breaking into a Linda Vista home and sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl appeared in court for the first time Wednesday afternoon.

Alejandro Confessor, 22, faces charges of sex crimes, burglary and trespassing. He pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations in court.

“These parents, these kids experienced something no one should have to,” Deputy District Attorney Eric Bodnar said after the arraignment Wednesday. “It truly is a parents’ worst nightmare.”

Confessor faces 25 years to life behind bars if convicted on all charges.

On Thursday, the suspect entered a residence located on Wellington St. through an open door, where he then assaulted the five-year-old while she was sleeping. He then fled the scene on foot.

Just a few days after the first incident, on Sunday, surveillance footage appeared to capture the same man again at the property on Wellington St. around 3:30 a.m. However, authorities said he did not enter into the home and no one was harmed.

Because he went back to the same residence, prosecutors argued in court that he should not be offered the $1 million bail that was previously set. The judge agreed.

“Someone who returns to a residence and commits the crimes alleged, we think is a public safety risk, so we think no bail was warranted,” Bodnar added.

Bodnar confirmed the suspect had no relation with the victims.

A criminal protective order was filed in court Thursday, aiming to protect the two minors and ordered Confessor to have no contact, directly, or indirectly, with two minors.

Confessor was taken into custody around 11:15 p.m. Sunday in the 6700 block of Linda Vista Road after receiving a report about a man drinking a beer in the area who matched the description of the suspect in the burglary, according to SDPD.

“Without the collaborative effort of everyone, we wouldn’t have gotten the defendant in custody, now that we have, justice can be served,” Bodnar said.

Confessor is due back in court on Thursday, May 2.

