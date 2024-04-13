Man pleads not guilty to fleeing, other crimes in Grand Forks County

Apr. 12—GRAND FORKS — A man waived his preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday, April 15, and pleaded not guilty to various charges in Grand Forks County.

Benjamin Mikkel Pawlowski, 30, allegedly shoplifted $347.88 worth of merchandise from Target and

fled from law enforcement.

Once he was apprehended, drugs and paraphernalia were located in his vehicle, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case.

Pawlowski is charged with six Class C felonies: reckless endangerment-extreme indifference, fleeing a police officer, methamphetamine possession, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of drugs and shoplifting under $500.

Each charge has a maximum five-year prison sentence.

Pawlowski is also charged with two Class B misdemeanors: driving under suspension and refusal to halt.