Man pleads not guilty in fatal shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl celebration

A man facing charges in the shooting at the Chiefs Super Bowl rally has pleaded not guilty.

Dominic Miller, 18, one of three men who face a murder charge following the Feb. 14 shooting, was arraigned Monday morning. This comes after a grand jury indicted him on four charges Friday.

Miller was charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful use of a weapon in the shooting that unfolded as a crowd gathered for the celebration.

Police have said it was a bullet fired from a 9 mm handgun Miller was armed with that killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a 43-year-old Johnson County mother of two and a beloved party DJ. Two other men, Lyndell Mays and Terry Young, were also charged with murder following the shooting.

Police have said an argument between two groups outside Union Station preceded the gunfire, after Mays allegedly first pulled a gun and began to fire. The shooting resulted in the death of Lopez-Galvan and injuries to dozens of others.

Three juveniles have also been charged in connection with the shooting, two of whom may face prosecution as adults. During a hearing late last month for one of the youths, who has been identified by his initials, A.M., a Kansas City police detective testified 25 people were injured in the incident and one woman, Lopez-Galvan, was killed, but at least 60 people would eventually report injuries or go to a hospital in connection with the rally shooting.

The judge is expected to rule on whether A.M. would be prosecuted as an adult before a June 13 hearing.

A pretrial conference for Miller has been set for 9 a.m. on July 1.

The Star’s Robert A. Cronkleton and Nathan Pilling contributed to this story.