Man pleads not guilty after being accused of lacing ice cream with THC
Officials said the investigation shows that the ice cream was tampered with sometime between September 2022 and 2023.
Intuitive Machines’ second moon mission is still on track to launch before the end of this year, after the company only had to make minor adjustments to the lunar lander design, executives said during an earnings call Thursday. The company made history earlier this year when it became the first commercial company to land a spacecraft on the lunar surface. Critically, the IM-2 mission will deliver NASA payloads that will search the lunar South Pole for water ice, a resource that could eventually be processed into propulsion for rockets or to support a permanent lunar astronaut habitat.
Couisnard transferred from South Carolina after he says he didn't receive communication from the team's new coaching staff. Now he has a tournament win over his former program.
Half of all consumers feel their financial institutions should provide increased security protections. Here are some of the key safeguards you can look for in a bank to keep your money safe when banking online.
From volunteering to moving your body, these expert tips can increase happiness.
Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch and anonymous message board platforms Reddit and 4chan were named in a recent lawsuit regarding the 2022 Buffalo, N.Y. shooting.
Rails, a decentralized crypto exchange, has raised $6.2 million in attempts to fill the void FTX left behind after crashing in 2022, the startup’s co-founder and CEO Satraj Bambra exclusively told TechCrunch. The crypto community is watching Rails because it’s attempting to straddle the divide in crypto exchanges by building out both centralized and decentralized underlying technology. The capital is earmarked for engineering team hiring and expanding its licensing and regulatory strategy to make the exchange “fully compliant,” Bambra said.
If you use something other than credit cards as your primary payment method, you could miss out on critical purchase protections and rewards.
The FIA launched and quickly ended an inquiry in December into Wolff and her husband Toto.
Stocks rose after the Fed's latest projection for interest rates showed the central bank sees three interest rate cuts by the end of this year.
The Fed left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and signaled it would still need to cut rates three times this year.
Spy photos reveal that a refreshed GMC Yukon full-size SUV will be getting a new interior with a big touchscreen just like the Acadia's.
Owners of aging EVs aren't exactly flush with options if something breaks after the original warranty expires. One Bay Area startup called Amber thinks it can help them navigate that minefield, starting with Tesla owners. The company, founded in early 2023, announced Wednesday it has launched a new aftermarket warranty product called AmberCare for Model Y, 3, S and X owners.
The idea has been floating around for years, but it received a surge of interest in the wake of a 2022 report by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which said that DAC, as the technology is known, would be essential to achieving net zero carbon emissions. Startups have to find suitable places to stash the CO2 or customers to buy it. One company, AirMyne, is betting that its proprietary liquid is the key to overcoming those hurdles.