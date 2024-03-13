Man pleads not guilty to 30 felony counts of child porn in Miami County

A Miami County man has pleaded not guilty to 30 felony counts of child porn.

Keeshawn Satterwhite, 29, was arraigned on March 7 in Miami County Common Pleas Court, according to online court documents.

He is alleged to have several videos on his cell phone and a tablet of young children performing sex acts.

Satterwhite is currently in Miami County Jail, online jail records indicate.

The judge has set a bond for $100,000.

Satterwhite’s next scheduled court appearance is March 19.