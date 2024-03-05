Man pleads not guilty to 2021 deadly shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded not guilty Monday to a charge of first-degree murder in connection to a shooting that occurred more than two years ago in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant.

Noah Hernandez, 20, is being held without bail and appeared in court with his attorney, H.A. Sala. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 18, the same date for a hearing in a separate case in which Hernandez is charged with assault with a gun and gang participation, among other offenses.

Hernandez is accused of fatally shooting Jose De La Torre on Nov. 21, 2021, in the parking lot of the Taco Bell at 551 Weedpatch Highway.

