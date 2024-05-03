Man pleads no contest to taking leg from Wasco train crash scene

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of taking the leg of a train crash victim and swinging it around pleaded no contest Thursday to all charges against him, court records show.

Rosendo Tellez, 27, pleaded no contest to four misdemeanor counts: removing human remains from a location other than a cemetery, disposing of human remains outside of a cemetery, destroying or concealing evidence and resisting a peace officer.

RELATED: Video appears to show man with severed body part in Wasco, man arrested

He was sentenced to a year in jail, according to court records.

Investigators reviewed video witnesses took of Tellez with the leg, which belonged to a person hit by a train as it passed the Amtrak Station in Wasco on March 22.

In one, Tellez briefly brought the leg to his mouth, according to court filings. Another shows him “waving the leg with his right hand and lifting it in the air as to present it,” the filings say.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.