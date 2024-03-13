Man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2022 killing of Beech Grove graduate

A man charged in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in 2022 on the southeast side of Indianapolis has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Anthony York pleaded guilty voluntary manslaughter on Wednesday in a deal that dismissed his murder charge and one count of carrying a handgun without a license in the killing of Da Tara Johnson at her apartment in the 4000 block of Creek Way on Jan. 16, 2022.

As part of his plea, York must spend 17 and a half years in state prison, and if he maintains a good conduct report, he's allowed to petition the court on where to serve the remainder of his sentence.

Police found Johnson in her apartment suffering gunshot wounds to her arm and torso after receiving frantic calls for help in the area.

As detectives searched the complex, one investigator noticed a duffel bag that appeared out of place on top of a nearby dumpster. The bag did not have frost on top of it, police said in court records, despite the temperature being 17 degrees that morning. No trash surrounded the bag, either, police added.

Da Tara Johnson

A pair of pants was recovered from the bag carrying bond paperwork belonging to York inside a pocket. Johnson’s family told police their daughter dated someone with the same name.

Police learned York had fled to Arizona. He was taken into custody at an apartment near Phoenix.

