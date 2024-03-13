A body was found inside of East Asheville Storage on November 18, 2021.

ASHEVILLE - A man has pleaded guilty to a 2021 shooting in Swannanoa.

Randall Scott McCaul, 63, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Gregory Alan Gaines, according to a March 13 news release from District Attorney Todd Williams' office. McCaul also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon, larceny of a firearm and breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

He will serve 111 to 146 months in prison, about nine to 12 years, according to the release.

McCaul, previously reported as being from Buncombe County, was initially charged with first-degree murder after Buncombe County Sherriff's Office deputies responded to a call on Nov. 18, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. about a gunshot at East Asheville Storage on U.S. 70 in Swannanoa. The victim was later identified as Gaines, of Black Mountain.

According to the release, evidence showed that Gaines confronted McCaul with a "potentially deadly weapon," and McCaul shot Gaines.

Previous Citizen Times reporting said the two knew each other and the shooting was "the result of a dispute," according to a Sherriff's Office tweet.

Voluntary manslaughter, a lesser offense than McCaul's original first-degree murder charge, occurs when a person uses "excessive force in self defense," the release said.

The news release said Gaines' family expressed support for the sentence.

More: Asheville audio engineer, 'loving' man killed in ambush, armed robbery fiancé says

More: Trial update: Hendersonville man guilty of double murder, sentenced to life in prison

This story will be updated.

Karrigan Monk is the Swannanoa Valley communities reporter for Black Mountain News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at kmonk@blackmountainnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2021 Swannanoa shooting