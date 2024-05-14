Man pleads guilty to using gun in St. Louis County bar fight

ST. LOUIS – A convicted felon admitted to striking someone with a gun during a bar fight last year in St. Louis County.

Kenneth Jordan, 63, of University City, pleaded guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to a federal indictment, Jordan got into a fight over a pool game at a bar in Overland on Feb. 22, 2023. Investigators say he struck one bar patron in the head with a gun and threatened him.

Authorities later searched Jordan’s home and found a revolver used in the assault, in addition to three firearms.

Jordan was a convicted felon and banned from possessing firearms, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

