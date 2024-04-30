Man pleads guilty to stealing more than $200K from ATMs in Ohio

A man has pleaded guilty after being accused of stealing cash while working for an armored truck company that delivered cash to banks and ATMs in Ohio.

Justin Eskridge, 37, of Reynolds, admitted to taking more than $220,000 from PNC ATMs in Columbus, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Ohio.

He worked as an armed service technician for Loomis LLC from 2021 to January 2023.

The thefts began in December 2022.

Eskridge admitted to Loomis that he took the money and led the company to recover nearly $145,000 from this car, the attorney’s office said.

He will pay the remaining balance he stole as part of the plea.