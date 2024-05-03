Man pleads guilty to stabbing woman multiple times

Lestat Cree Valdez pleaded guilty to stabbing a woman multiple times in 2023.

Valdez, 21, reportedly injured the woman's face, head and chest during the May 18 assault, according to a news release by the United States Department of Justice.

The woman's name was not released to media, but the DOJ noted that she was a member of the Mescalero Apache Tribe.

Valdez faces up to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release, though a sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled.

Juan Corral can be reached at JCorral@gannett.com or on twitter at @Juan36Corr.

This article originally appeared on Alamogordo Daily News: Man faces 10 years for stabbing Mescalero Apache woman