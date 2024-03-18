Man pleads guilty to shooting in Edwardsville

Mar. 18—WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man pleaded guilty to shooting another man in the Hilltop Apartment Complex in Edwardsville last year.

Antwon Leon Bickerstaff, 39, last known address 46 Brookside Ave., was accused of shooting Edrisa Sey, 42, outside an apartment on March 15, 2023, according to court records.

Sey suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm and underwent surgery at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

Court records say Sey was in a relationship with Bickerstaff's ex-girlfriend.

Sey's girlfriend told police Sey left his apartment to "meet up" with Bickerstaff. The woman walked out of the apartment and saw Sey and Bickerstaff talking.

Bickerstaff pulled out a firearm and shot Sey before fleeing in a Chevrolet Impala, court records say.

Edwardsville police in court records say surveillance cameras recorded Bickerstaff firing three rounds at Sey.

Hours after the shooting, Wilkes-Barre police located the Chevrolet parked on Brookside Avenue.

Police in Edwardsville and Wilkes-Barre, members of the Luzerne County Drug Task Force, U.S. Marshals Task Force and Luzerne County detectives arrested Bickerstaff when he left his residence on March 16.

Bickerstaff pled guilty to aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm before President Judge Michael T. Vough.

Vough revoked Bickerstaff's bail resulting in him being jailed at the county correctional facility awaiting a sentencing hearing scheduled on April 4.