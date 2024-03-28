Man pleads guilty to sexually abusing child entrusted to him for 10 years

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Lawrence “Trey” White III, 36, pleaded guilty to seven felony child sexual abuse charges on Wednesday, March 27, after admitting to molesting a child entrusted to his care between 2008 and 2018.

Lawrence “Trey” White III

The victim was 7 years old when she moved in with White, who was 20 at the time. Her mother wanted her to grow up in his house because it was in a better neighborhood. However, White started grooming the victim, including inappropriate touching and making her shower with him. White’s abuse of the victim elevated to include rape attempts, oral sodomy, nude photography, etc. White would sometimes incentivize by writing her letters, giving her money, and promising to buy her presents.

White’s abuse continued until the victim was 17 years old before she sought help to move out.

Early last year, the victim reported the sexual abuse she suffered as a child after finding out that White was living with a girlfriend who had a young daughter.

Norfolk detectives interviewed the victim, White’s then-girlfriend, and White, who admitted to a lesser version of the crimes. After securing warrants for his arrest, Norfolk detectives took White into custody, and Child Protective Services put in place a safety plan to ensure the other young girl was not also a victim of abuse by White.

On Wednesday, White pleaded guilty to the object sexual penetration of a victim under 13 years old, the forcible sodomy of a victim under 13 years old, attempting to rape a victim under 13 years old, three counts of the aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13 years old, and taking indecent liberties with a child as their custodian. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 9.

“I am thankful for the courage of the survivor in this case, who took action to prevent Mr. White from abusing another child,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “We could not have secured Mr. White’s guilty plea without her, and we will seek a sentence for Mr. White that will protect the community and fit his crimes. My thoughts remain with the survivor as she continues to heal.”

