Man pleads guilty to sexual battery, sentenced in New Hanover County Superior Court

A man pleaded guilty to sexual battery on Monday morning in New Hanover County Superior Court.

Paul Scott Jackson, 57, was charged in connection with the assault of a 25-year-old woman inside of a local beach bar. According to a news release from the New Hanover County District Attorney's Office, after the victim denied a handshake from Jackson, he sexually assaulted her inside the bar. The victim immediately reported the assault to law enforcement officers on scene.

Jackson denied assaulting the victim and told officers that "women will say anything to get a reaction, I guess they got their reaction," according to the release.

Officers retrieved footage from video surveillance in the bar.

"Jackson was angry she didn't want to shake his hand and tried to show the victim that he was in control of her," Connie Jordan, assistant district attorney, said in the release.

Jackson, whose jury trial was expected to begin on Monday, was sentenced to serve a maximum of 75 days in jail suspended with 3 years of supervised probation, according to the release. He must avoid the consumption of alcohol and complete all recommended sexual offender treatment during his probation period. Jackson must also register as a sexual offender for 30 years.

Superior Court Judge Quintin McGee presided over the sentencing.

