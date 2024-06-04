Man pleads guilty, is sentenced in shooting that killed pregnant woman

A man who prosecutors said killed a pregnant woman when he fired multiple shots at a home after a dispute about a laser pointer pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter and other charges, officials said.

Tyrone Hunter, 26, was sentenced in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to 25 to 30½ years in prison. A visiting judge, Robert Ruehlman, imposed the sentence.

The shooting happened July 6, 2023, in Winton Hills.

According to prosecutors, 26-year-old Isis Roseman and her younger brother were playing with a laser pointer in the front yard of a home. At some point, prosecutors have said, Hunter approached and started a "verbal altercation" about the use of the laser pointer. He then threatened to shoot up the home and left.

Isis Roseman

A short time later, Hunter returned and opened fire on the home, according to prosecutors. Roseman and others ran inside before a second round of shots were fired at the home.

Roseman was shot at least once. She was four months pregnant, officials said.

Also Monday, Hunter pleaded guilty to a gun charge in connection with a January 2022 shooting that happened in Spring Grove Village. He was accused of firing shots into an occupied car. He also pleaded guilty to a fentanyl trafficking charge.

He was out on bond in those cases when he killed Roseman, leading prosecutors to criticize Judge Tom Heekin for agreeing to reduce the bond amount.

Hunter's attorney, Clyde Bennett II, declined to comment.

