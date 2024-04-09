Man pleads guilty, receives sentence for murder of meat market owner

A Springfield man pleaded guilty and was sentenced last week for the murder of a local meat market owner last year.

21-year-old Daniel Taylor Jr. pleaded guilty to 1 count of murder with a firearm specification for the murder of 64-year-old Thomas Gill.

Springfield police were called to the area of Kenton and Burt streets around 9:05 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2023, on reports that someone had been shot. When police got to the scene, they found Gill with a gunshot wound to the neck inside an SUV, News Center 7 previously reported.

Gill was the owner of Gill’s Quality Meat Market on Selma Rd in Springfield.

Taylor was sentenced to 18 years to life in jail.



